Dream11 Team Tips And Prediction

SHF vs NEW Premier League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Sheffield United vs Newcastle United Football Match at Bramall Lane 11:30 PM IST January 12 Tuesday:

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction, Dream11 Tips and Prediction Premier League 2020-21, NEW vs LEI Dream11 Prediction, Today's Football Match Prediction, Today Football Match Tips, Sheffield United vs Newcastle United, Sheffield United vs Newcastle United Today's Match Playing xi, Today Match Playing xi, NEW playing xi, SHF playing xi, dream11 guru tips, Dream11 football Prediction for today's match, Premier League 2020-21.

The Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Premier League will be available online on Disney Hotstar app for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Sheffield United vs Newcastle United will start at 11:30 PM IST – January 12.

Venue: Bramall Lane

SHF vs NEW My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – A. Ramsdale

Defenders – J. Egan, F. Fernandez, F. Schar, M. Ritchie

Midfielders – J. Fleck, J. Lundstram, J. Murphy, J. Shelvey

Forwards- D. McGoldrick, C. Wilson

SQUADS

Sheffield United (SHF): Aaron Ramsdale, Jake Eastwood, Wesley Foderingham, Michael Verrips, Simon Moore, Enda Stevens, Max Lowe, Phil Jagielka, Jack Robinson, Jayden Bogle, Kyron Gordon, George Baldock, John Fleck, Jack O’Connell, Chris Basham, John Lundstram, Sander Berge, Lys Mousset, Oliver Burke, Oliver Norwood, Ethan Ampadu, Ben Osborn, Jack Rodwell, Kean Bryan, Zak Brunt, Oliver McBurnie, Billy Sharp, John Egan, David McGoldrick, Rhian Brewster, Antwoine Hackford

Newcastle United (NEW): Martin Dubravka, Karl Darlow, Mark Gillespie, Daniel Langley, Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett, Fabian Schär, Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Ritchie, Isaac Hayden, Emil Krafth, Federico Fernández, Javier Manquillo, DeAndre Yedlin, Elliot Anderson, Matthew Longstaff, Jonjo Shelvey, Joelinton, Allan Saint-Maximin, Jamal Lewis, Jeff Hendrick, Ryan Fraser, Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almirón, Christian Atsu, Sean Longstaff, Andy Carroll, Dwight Gayle, Callum Wilson, Henri Saivet

