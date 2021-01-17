SHF vs TOT Dream11 Tips And Prediction Premier League

Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Dream11 Hints, Predicted XIs For Today's Match SHF vs TOT at Bramall Lane: In another exciting battle of Premier League on Sunday night, Sheffield United will take on Tottenham Hotspur in Gameweek 19. The high-octane battle between Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United will be played at the Bramall Lane – January 17 in India. The Premier League 2020-21 SHF vs TOT will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST. Sheffield United has managed to register only one win and a couple of draws out of the 18 matches they had played this season. They are now placed at the last spot in the points table with just 8 points in their account. On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur has registered eight wins, six draws, and three defeats out of the 17 matches they had played this season. They are at the sixth position in the league standings with 30 points in their kitty.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United will start at 7:30 PM IST – January 17.

Venue: Bramall Lane, Sheffield.

SHF vs TOT My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: A Ramsdale

Defenders: C Basham, E Dier, H White, S Aurier

Midfielders: J Fleck, O Norwood, P Hojbjerg

Forwards: Harry Kane – Captain, Son Heung-Min – Vice-Captain, D McGoldrick

SHF vs TOT – Recent Form

Sheffield United: W W L L L

Tottenham Hotspur: D W W W D

SHF vs TOT Predicted Playing XIs

Sheffield United: Aaron Ramsdale , John Egan , Ethan Ampadu , Chris Basham , John Fleck , John Lundstram , Oliver Norwood , Ben Osborn , Jayden Bogle , Oliver Burke , David McGoldrick.

Tottenham Hotspur: Hugo Lloris , Eric Dier , Davinson Sánchez , Sergio Reguilón , Serge Aurier , Tanguy Ndombele , Harry Winks , Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Harry Kane , Son Heung-Min , Moussa Sissoko.

SHF vs TOT SQUADS

Sheffield United (SHF): Aaron Ramsdale, Chris Basham, John Lundstram, David McGoldrick, John Egan, Sander Berge, Oliver McBurnie, George Baldock, Ethan Ampadu, Antwoine Hackford, John Fleck.

Tottenham Hotspur (TOT): Hugo Lloris, Joe Hart, Paulo Gazzaniga, Brandon Austin, Alfie Whiteman, Sergio Reguilón, Toby Alderweireld, Joe Rodon, Eric Dier, Japhet Tanganga, Dennis Cirkin, Matthew Doherty, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Davinson SánSHFz, Harry Winks, Gareth Bale, Moussa Sissoko, Giovani Lo Celso, Dele Alli, Serge Aurier, Lucas Moura, Tanguy Ndombele, Gedson Fernandes, Ben Davies, Carlos Vinicius, Son Heung-Min, Harry Kane, Erik Lamela, Steven Bergwijn, Jack Clarke, Harvey White.

