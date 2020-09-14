Dream11 Team Prediction

SHF vs WOL Premier League 2019-20: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Sheffield United vs Wolves Football Match at 10:30 PM IST September 14:

Sheffield United get their 2020-21 Premier League campaign underway on Monday evening with a clash against Wolves. Having both omitted on European qualification, Chris Wilder and Nuno Espirito Santo are going to be wanting to get their season off to a positive start.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Sheffield United vs Wolves will start at 10:30 PM IST – September 15.

Venue: Bramall Lane

My Dream11 Team

Ramsdale, Baldock, Coady, Basham, O’Connell, Traore, Fleck, Lunstrum, Jimenez, Silva, McGoldrick

Sheffield United vs Wolves: Predicted Starting XIs

Sheffield United: Aaron Ramsdale, George Baldock, Chris Basham, John Egan, Jack O’Connell, Stevens, Fleck, Ethan Ampadu, Oliver Norwood; McBurnie, David McGoldrick.

Wolves: Rui Patricio, Oskar Buur, Willy Boly, Conor Coady, Romain Saiss, Fernando Marcal, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Daniel Podence, Raul Jimenez, Diogo Jota.

SQUADS

Sheffield United (SHF): Dean Henderson, Jake Eastwood, Michael Verrips, Simon Moore, Chris Basham, Enda Stevens, George Baldock, Jack O’Connell, Jack Robinson, John Egan, Kean Bryan, Kieron Freeman, Panagiotis Retsos, Phil Jagielka, Ben Osborn, Jack Rodwell, John Fleck, John Lundstram, Luke Freeman, Oliver Norwood, Sander Berge, Billy Sharp, Callum Robinson, David McGoldrick, Leon Clarke, Lys Mousset, Oliver McBurnie, Richairo Zivkovic

Wolverhampton Wanderers (WOL): John Ruddy, Rui Patricio, Will Norris, Conor Coady, Jonny Castro Otto, Luke Matheson, Max Kilman, Oskar Buur, Raphael Nya, Roderick Miranda, Romain Saiss, Ruben Vinagre, Willy Boly, Adama Traore-Diarra, Bruno Jordao, Connor Ronan, Joao Moutinho, Leander Dendoncker, Matt Doherty, Morgan Gibbs-White, Owen Otasowie, Pedro Neto, Ruben Neves, Daniel Podence, Diogo Jota, Leo Bonatini, Leonardo Campana, Raul Jimenez, Renat Dadashov

