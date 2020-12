Dream11 Team Hints And Prediction

SHG vs SYD Asian Champions League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Starting XIs For Today's Shanghai SIPG vs Sydney FC at Qatar 6:30 PM IST December 1 Tuesday:

Shanghai SIPG vs Sydney FC Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Asian Champions League

Kick-Off Time: The Asian Champions League 2020-21 match between Shanghai SIPG vs Sydney FC will start at 6.30 PM IST – November 30.

Venue: Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar

SHG vs SYD Dream11 Team Prediction

GK: A Pavlesic

DEF: L Wenjie, H Guan, W Shenchao, R Grant

MID: L Wenjun, A Mooy, Oscar (VC), M Ninkovic

FW: L Shenglong (C), T Buhagiar

SQUADS

Shanghai SIPG (SHG): Yan Junling, Sun Le, Chen Wai, Tong Guo, Jiazheng Sun, Kun Liang, Changcheng Yan, Yu Rui, Wang Shenchao, Shi Ke, Mirahmetjan Muzepper, Zhang Yi, Yang Shiyuan, Fu Huan, En’ge Zhang, He Guan, Maoshi Yang, Rui Mao, Hubo Tian, Weiyi Zhang, Jianjun Dai, Shen Hou, Cai Huikang, Oscar, Wei Zhen, Lei Wenjie, Yu Hao, Chunxin Chen, Wenzhuo Cai, Jian Shi, Muzi Zhang, Hao Peng, Chenghong Xuezhi, Zhang Wei, Marko Arnautovic, Ricardo Lopes, Hulk, Lu Wenjun, Li Shenglong, Lin Chuangyi, Yu Hai, Aaron Mooy, Boyan Jia, Chen Binbin, Zhurun Liu, Lihao Ren, Jinglin Shang

Sydney FC (SYD): Andrew Redmayne, Tom Heward-Belle, Adam Pavlesic, Levi Kaye, Ben Warland, Ryan McGowan, Joel King, Harry Van Der Saag, Patrick Flottman, Alexander Baumjohann, Milos Ninkovic, Kosta Barbarouses, Trent Buhagiar, Anthony Caceres, Marco Tilio, Calem Nieuwenhof, Luke Ivanovic, Chris Zuvela, Jordi Swibel, Patrick Wood

