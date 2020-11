Dream11 Team Hints And Prediction

Kick-Off Time: The Asian Champions League 2020-21 match between Shanghai SIPG vs Yokohama F. Marinos will start at 6.30 PM IST – November 25. Also Read - Crunch time for Cannavaro's Evergrande in Chinese Super League

Venue: Al Wakrah Sports Complex, Qatar

SHG vs YKFM My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Yuji Kajikawa

Defenders – Shinnosuke Hatanaka (VC), Wei Zhen, Yu Rui

Midfielders – Kota Mizunuma, Oscar, Chen Binbin, Ricardo Lopes

Forwards – Daizen Maeda, Júnior Santos, Hulk (C)

SQUADS

Shanghai SIPG (SHG): Hulk, Marko Arnautović, Ricardo Lopes, Shenglong Li, Jia Boyan, Wenjun Lyu, Shang Jinglin, Ren Lihao, Oscar, Aaron Mooy, Mirahmetjan Muzepper, Binbin Chen, Shiyuan Yang, Huikang Cai, Chuangyi Lin, Wei Zhang, Wenjie Lei, Yi Zhang, Chen Chunxin, Shi Jian, Xuezhi Chenghong, Zhang Muzi, Peng Hao, Shenchao Wang, Huan Fu, Guan He, Wei Zhen, Hai Yu, Ke Shi, Rui Yu, Dai Jianjun, Mao Rui, Hou Shen, Yang Maoshi, Zhang Weiyi, Tian Hubo, Junling Yan, Wei Chen, Le Sun, Guo Tong, Yan Changcheng, Sun Jiazheng, Liang Kun

Yokohama F. Marinos (YKFM): Erik, Daizen Maeda, Júnior Santos, Ado Onaiwu, Takumi Tsukui, Marcos Júnior, Teruhito Nakagawa, Jun Amano, Kota Mizunuma, Takahiro Ogihara, Kota Watanabe, Eitaro Matsuda, Takuya Kida, Yuki Otsu, Takuya Wada, Keita Ueda, Theerathon Bunmathan, Thiago Martins, Shinnosuke Hatanaka, Ryuta Koike, Ken Matsubara, Yuki Saneto, Ryo Takano, Makito Ito, Powell Obinna Obi, Yohei Takaoka, Yuji Kajikawa, Hirotsugu Nakabayashi, Riku Terakado

