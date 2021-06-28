New Delhi: Not Virat Kohli, but the Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian team will take on Sri Lanka in a white-ball series next month. The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) took to social media and shared a group photo of the Sri Lanka-bound team. In the picture by the BCCI, all players look happy and are smiling. Looks like the picture is clicked at the airport before boarding the flight to Sri Lanka. Also Read - Lanka Series a Great Opportunity For All of Us To Showcase Talent: Shikhar Dhawan

This is not the best Indian team at the moment as Virat Kohli-led India is in England for a Test series. This is what plaudits call a ‘second string’ side. Shikhar Dhawan would be leading the pack and in head coach Ravi Shastri’s absence, Rahul Dravid would be in charge of the side.

Indian Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

Net bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh