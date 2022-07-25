Trinidad: It was a game where India snatched a win from the jaws of defeat on Sunday during the second ODI against West Indies at Trinidad. The game went right down to the wire, but Axar Patel held his nerves and hit the winning shot to help the side win with two balls to spare. Following the win, the team broke into wild celebrations in the dressing-room. Dhawan posted a clip of the celebration and captioned it as: “Talent wins game but teamwork and intelligence wins championship! Kudos to team for the amazing face-off!”Also Read - Axar Patel BREAKS MS Dhoni's 17-Year-Old ODI Record - Check Deets

Here is the clip that is now going VIRAL: Also Read - Shreyas Iyer's 'Finger on Lips' Celebration After Taking Catch Goes Viral | WATCH VIDEO

Talent wins game but teamwork and intelligence wins championship! 🙌 Kudos to team for the amazing face-off! 😍👏 #IndvsWI pic.twitter.com/jMZOjWiTN6 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 25, 2022

Also Read - Murali Kartik Questions THIS Move of Captain Shikhar Dhawan During 2nd ODI

“Boys are learning. Thanks to the support staff as well. They have been doing a tremendous job. It was a great feeling when I scored a 100 in my 100th ODI game. I would want to congratulate Hope for doing the same,” Dhawan said at the post-match presentation.

Chasing 312 to win, Shreyas Iyer (63) and Sanju Samson (54) struck fine half-centuries, but it was Axar Patel’s unbeaten 35-ball 64 that ultimately made the difference as India scampered home with two balls to spare. Alzarri Joseph (2/46) and Kyle Mayers (2/48) scalped two wickets apiece for the hosts.

Brief Scores: West Indies: 311 for 6 in 50 overs (Shai Hope 114, Nicholas Pooran 74; Shardul Thakur 3/54). India: 312 for eight in 49.4 overs (Axar Patel 64 not out, Shreyas Iyer 63, Sanju Samson 54; Alzarri Joseph 2/46, Kyle Mayers 2/48).