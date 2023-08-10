Home

Shikhar Dhawan Bats For Suryakumar Yadav At India’s No.4 Slot In ICC World Cup 2023

Veteran Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan felt Suryakumar Yadav should be preferred for India's No.4 slot at the ICC World Cup since he has been playing international cricket for a while.

Shikhar Dhawan and Suryakumar Yadav. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Shreyas Iyer’s uncertainty has put India in a state of doubt about the No.4 slot going into the ICC World Cup 2023. While India captain Rohit Sharma stated that Iyer is on track to attain his full fitness, lack of clarity on the Mumbaikar’s recovery has impacted the team’s combination recently.

India tried Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson for the position in their tour of West Indies, but both the batters failed to impress the selectors. However, veteran India opener Shikhar Dhawan backed Suryakumar for the coveted No.4 spot in case Iyer doesn’t get fit in time.

“I would go with Surya at four as he is an experienced player and has been playing international cricket for a while,” Dhawan told PTI. For the record, Suryakumar scored three consecutive ducks against Australia earlier this year.

In the ODI series against West Indies, SKY got the starts but failed to convert those into big ones. His scores against West Indies were 19, 24 and 35. Meanwhile, Dhawan is also looking forward to Shubman Gill in the upcoming World Cup.

The Punjab lad has been in brilliant form since the start of the year and already has two centuries and a double century in 2023 and also scored 85 in the series-clinching third ODI against West Indies last week.

“Also, really looking forward to see how Shubman Gill does in the World Cup. Another batter to watch out for will be Rohit Sharma as he did exceptionally well in the last World Cup,” Dhawan added referring to Rohit’s five hundreds in the 2019 edition.

On India’s chances in the World Cup, he added, “We have got a very good side which has the right blend of experience and youth. We will have the home advantage. We know the grounds and pitches and that is going to come in very handy.”

