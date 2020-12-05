Former India opener Virender Sehwag is once again winning the internet with his unique birthday wish for Shikhar Dhawan – who turned 35 years old on Saturday. Considering Dhawan’s wife Ayesha Mukherjee lives in Australia and the cricketer often visits the country, Sehwag wished him a lot of runs during the series which is being played in Australia. Also Read - India vs Australia: Nathan Lyon Added to T20I Squad, Cameron Green Released to play For Australia A

He captioned the picture of Dhawan's doppelganger and wrote, "Many Many happy returns of the day to a ever smiling guy I admire a lot, @SDhawan25. Sasural mein khoob khoob run banao baaki matches mein bhi aur har khushi manaao. May you get to have many more celebrations, itni ki jaanghein laal ho jaayein."

Dhawan came into the Australia tour after a brilliant IPL season and was expected to score big runs. The left-hander amassed 120 runs in three ODIs with a highest of 74 at Sydney in the tour opener. In the first T20I, he managed to score just a single before he was cleaned up by a Mitchell Starc beauty.

With two T20Is still to be played, India – who already have a 1-0 lead – would hope Dhawan gets among the runs and gets the side off to a good start.

The second T20I will be played tomorrow at Sydney Cricket Ground where the Virat Kohli-led side would look to seal the three-match series with a win.