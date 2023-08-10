Home

Sports

Shikhar Dhawan ‘Bit Shocked’ At Asian Games 2023 Omission, Quashes Retirement Rumours

Shikhar Dhawan ‘Bit Shocked’ At Asian Games 2023 Omission, Quashes Retirement Rumours

Among India's top performers at ICC events, Shikhar Dhawan will be playing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy in coming months.

Shikhar Dhawan (2nd from R) was present at ICC World Cup trophy event in Mumbai. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Veteran India batter Shikhar Dhawan was ‘shocked’ after his omission from India’s Asian Games squad but the southpaw remains determined to make a comeback to the national team sometime soon, quashing all the retirement rumours.

Trending Now

With the Asian Games clashing with the ICC World Cup at home, the 37-year-old was tipped to lead a young Indian side at the multisport event in Hangzhou in China. But to everyone’s surprise, the BCCI named Ruturaj Gaikwad as the captain of the side.

For the unknown, Dhawan had led India before on several occasions when regular captains missed games. “When my name was not there (for Asian Games), I was a bit shocked,” Dhawan told PTI.

“But, then, I was like they have a different thought process, you just have to accept it. Happy that Rutu (Gaikwad) will lead the side. All the young boys are there, I am sure they will do well,” he added.

Notably, Dhawan last played for India in December 2022. With Shubman Gill performing well at the top of the batting order, it was evident that the Indian think tank has looked beyond Dhawan. Gill will be opening the batting with Rohit Sharma in the World Cup.

Among the most run-getters for India in ICC tournaments, Dhawan can’t forsee what’s in store for him in future but is ready to give his best if an opportunity comes. “I will be ready, of course (for the comeback). That is why I keep myself fit (so whenever I get a chance I am ready). There is always a chance whether it is one percent or 20 percent.

“I still enjoy training and I still enjoy the game, these are the things in my control. Whatever decision is made, I respect that,” said the southpaw who remains a centrally-contracted cricketer and spends a lot of time at the National Cricket Academy.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES