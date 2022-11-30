Shikhar Dhawan DEFENDS Bowlers Smartly After Poor Show During ODI Series vs New Zealand

Top Recommended Stories
Christchurch: Despite rain ensuring that the final ODI between India-New Zealand was called off on Wednesday, the hosts won the three-match ODI series 1-0 thanks to their win in the second ODI. Following the series loss, captain Shikhar Dhawan backed the bowlers despite a poor show. He reckoned that the bowlers unit learned about bowling in the good length area more. He also said that now in Bangladesh things would change because of the Asian conditions.
“Absolutely, going to Bangladesh, hopefully the weather will be better there. We are a young unit. The bowling unit learnt about bowling the good length area more. We were short at times. All the seniors are going to be back in the side. More Asian wickets is a more practical journey to the World Cup for us. Important to get the small things right – right lengths for the bowlers, batting close to the body in these conditions for the batters… these are the learnings,” Dhawan said at the post-match presentation.
While India heads straight into the ODIs versus Bangladesh, New Zealand would have a little break before they travel to Pakistan for two Tests and three ODIs.
