The Indian Premier League is a platform that brings the best in the world under one roof, where two Indian players compete against each other and the overseas player becomes the friend and a teammate of an Indian cricketer who would otherwise be an opponent. On Thursday, two experienced Indian cricketers had a light moment at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad when Kolkata Knight Riders took on Delhi Capitals. Also Read - Prithvi Shaw Hits Six Consecutive Fours Off Shivam Mavi's First Over During DC vs KKR IPL Game, Becomes Second Player to do so

Dinesh Karthik collected the ball down the leg side and whipped off the bails. Shikhar Dhawan was inside the crease, yet Karthik went up in appeal pointing a finger at the left-hander. Initially, it seemed they hot into a heated argument, but that was not the case. Also Read - Rishabh Pant Advises Axar Patel During DC vs KKR IPL 2021 Game, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

It was light-hearted banter between the two cricketers. And the video has gone viral: Also Read - Sachin Tendulkar Donates Rs 1 Crore to Procure Oxygen Concentrators For COVID-19 Patients

While Dhawan has been in ominous form in the ongoing IPL season, Karthik and KKR have not found their footing and hence find themselves at the bottom of the points table.

Meanwhile, Prithvi Shaw starred with the bat as he hit an explosive 82 off 41 balls to help the Capitals gun down 155 against KKR. The Capitals won the game by seven wickets. Dhawan too got among the runs as he scored 46 off 45 balls and stitched a crucial 132-run opening stand with Shaw.

After the game, Dhawan was all praise for Shaw.

“Prithvi was playing amazing, was lovely to watch from the other end. At the same time, we were getting so many runs, I didn’t think of taking too many risks and played to the game situation. I just have to play my role according to the situation and that’s what I did. I made a conscious effort to bring up my strike rate because I knew this game needed that. There was no need for me to take any risk today,” Dhawan said after the match.