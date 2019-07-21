India’s tour of West Indies 2019: Looks like it is good news for the fans! India opener Shikhar Dhawan who had picked up an injury during the World Cup looks to have recovered from that, which means he would be available for selection. Dhawan was spotted horseriding a couple of days ahead of the all-important selection. He was riding the horse well through the winds and the trees. He looked confident and did a good job as a jockey. In all probability, if he is available for selection, he should easily be drafted in the squad. Dhawan took to Instagram and posted a video, “Riding through the winds.”

Here is the video:

