West Bengal: In an attempt to combat hunger amid rising inflation, The Shikhar Dhawan Foundation joined hands with Feeding India by Zomato to help distribute rations to 500 families in Village Tejpur in West Bengal. The distribution happened on 11, 12, and 13 September 2022 and would help in delivering approximately 2.25 lakh meals.

Shikhar Dhawan Foundation partnered with Feeding India by Zomato to support the distribution of 42000 kg to needy families in West Bengal. The aim of this association is to further build on the competitive advantage of both the organizations and amplify the hunger eradication efforts carried out by both partners.

Shikhar Dhawan, the founder of the organization, said, "The pandemic had left many jobless and we have seen entire slum-dwelling being jobless at one time. The children are the ones who suffered the most. They are hungry, malnourished and vulnerable to diseases. We are working on their education & hunger requirements simultaneously and I am thankful to the partners in this activity who are supporting our cause."

Vishal Kumar (Head, Feeding India ) said, “Shikhar has been an inspiration to the youth of our country through his invaluable service to India on the cricket field. With his philanthropic venture Shikhar Dhawan Foundation (SDF), he is supporting key causes including hunger and has set up a strong example of giving back to the community. We are glad to be partnering with SDF at a time when the entire country is celebrating Nutrition Month. We look forward to amplifying the impact of our work through the collective efforts of both the organizations.

About The Shikhar Dhawan Foundation

The Shikhar Dhawan Foundation is a non-profit organization that strives to address the issue of providing quality education, hunger eradication, job creation, poverty, and eradication of illiteracy among other issues. Since March 2022, the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation has worked towards reaching more individuals & impacting their lives. The Shikhar Dhawan Foundation is continuously leveraging technology to cater to millions of individuals. Shikhar Dhawan Foundation is committed to help the NGOs in the following 3 ways: