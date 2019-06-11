ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: India opener Shikhar Dhawan got ruled out for three weeks following a thumb fracture he picked during the match against Australia. Despite the pain and agony, Dhawan went on to register a match-winning 117 off 109 balls to power India to a massive total. As of now, he would be in the UK under observation for the next few days. In case he is not recovering well and the management is looking for a replacement, they can opt for the more experienced Ajinkya Rahane or the flamboyant Rishabh Pant. Twitter seems to have given their verdict. Fans want to see Rahane play as Dhawan’s replacement. Fans feel he has the technique and the experience to slot straight into the middle-order.
Here are the reactions.
Fans probably feel that way because Rahane is playing County cricket in the UK and has a lot of experience of playing in England. Rahane may also edge out Pant, as the youngster has a tendency of throwing his wicket away to a loose shot, at crucial junctures.
Team India play New Zealand on June 13.