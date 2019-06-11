ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: India opener Shikhar Dhawan got ruled out for three weeks following a thumb fracture he picked during the match against Australia. Despite the pain and agony, Dhawan went on to register a match-winning 117 off 109 balls to power India to a massive total. As of now, he would be in the UK under observation for the next few days. In case he is not recovering well and the management is looking for a replacement, they can opt for the more experienced Ajinkya Rahane or the flamboyant Rishabh Pant. Twitter seems to have given their verdict. Fans want to see Rahane play as Dhawan’s replacement. Fans feel he has the technique and the experience to slot straight into the middle-order.

Here are the reactions.

BCCI are expected to act stupid once again. Rishabh Pant likely to replace injured Shikhar Dhawan. Ajinkya Rahane is the best option available and he should open the innings. KL Rahul should continue with his role at number four. — Nishant Shekhar (@_Mission292) June 11, 2019

That would be nicer. Rahane is playing county cricket and he’s much experienced than rookie Pant — Shubham Kumar Hota 🇮🇳 (@AliveDeadKitten) June 11, 2019

Replace dhawan with experienced #Rahane than pant untrustable plays a badshot & gets out #bcci @BCCI — Revolution (@Ctrl_Insert) June 11, 2019

For all these reasons, Rahane for Dhawan should be a straightforward call. But fuck logic, hence Rishabh Pant. Ffs some ex-players are saying don’t send Dhawan home because he keeps the team morale up with his jokes. The state of this unit behind the scenes…#CWC19 — 🇧🇩 Eamon Lahiri 🇧🇩 (@TheSimianFreud) June 11, 2019

Neither pant not rayudu…i.think rahane — Sunny Jain (@SunnyJa96599526) June 11, 2019

Hm..u have Rahane out there in England playing county. won’t be a bad idea to take him at no4…. pant may take some time to get used to the conditions coming directly from India with IPL exp.. but frankly think they will play safe may use Dhoni at 4, DK at 5 till Dhawan recovers — Prash (@Pacca_Indian) June 11, 2019

Don’t a lot people read what’s written before replying? There is no replacement!!! Why do people keep talking about the BCCI being silly and getting Pant instead of Rahane or anyone else for that matter. Read what’s written 🙄 — Sabiha 🇦🇪🇧🇭 (@_Sabiha_Ali_) June 11, 2019

Fans probably feel that way because Rahane is playing County cricket in the UK and has a lot of experience of playing in England. Rahane may also edge out Pant, as the youngster has a tendency of throwing his wicket away to a loose shot, at crucial junctures.

Team India play New Zealand on June 13.