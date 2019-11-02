Not just while playing cricket and opening for the nation in blues – Indian limited-overs openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are buddies off-the-field as well. On the ve of the 1st T20I against Bangladesh in Delhi on Sunday, Sharma took to his social media handle and posted a video. In the video, Sharma has Samiara on his lap and Dhawan is also present. Dhawan brings his bald forehead near Samaira and the little one looks amused. She then lunges forwards and touches Dhawan’s head and as that happens the left-handed batsman overreacts in a hilarious fashion.

Here is the video:

View this post on Instagram Some masti with adorable Samaira ❤ @rohitsharma45 A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on Nov 2, 2019 at 6:50am PDT

In all probability, the successful duo of Dhawan and Sharma will open the batting for India against Bangladesh at the Feroz Shah Kotla.

The Mumbai-born, who will lead India in Virat Kohli’s absence has addressed the media and said, “My job as a captain is very simple – I just want to take the team forward from where Virat has left the team. What I have done at the limited opportunities that I have got is to maintain what Virat has done previously with the team. I am just trying to carry that forward.”

Rohit also hinted that either Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube will feature in the playing XI for Sunday’s match. “All doors are open for everyone and anyone can play at any point of time,” he said.