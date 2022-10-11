New Delhi: Fans just can’t get enough of Shikhar Dhawan as the India opener’s first look of Huma Qureshi-Sonakshi starrer Double XL has gone Viral on social media.Also Read - Sanju Samson Opens up on Playing Varied Roles For Team India, Says I Have Been Given Instructions to be Ready

The Indian skipper for the ODI series against South Africa is all set to make his Bollywood debut in the upcoming movie, which is all set to release on 4th November. Also Read - WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan-Led India Break Into 'Tara Rara' Celebration After ODI Series Win Against South Africa

“As an athlete playing for the nation, life is always very hectic. One of my favourite pastimes is to watch good entertaining films. When this opportunity came to me and I heard the story, it made a deep impact on me. This is a lovely message for the whole society, and I hope a lot of young girls and boys will keep pursuing their dreams no matter what”, Dhawan told about the movie in an official statement. Also Read - Shikhar Dhawan Credits Bowlers For Series Win Against South Africa

Huma Qureshi shared Shikhar Dhawan’s look on Instagram, where the GABBAR of Indian Cricket is seen in a snap, dancing in a Tuxedo with the actress. ‘Cat is out of the bag …. Finally @shikhardofficial #DoubleXL @aslisona @iamzahero @mahatofficial’, she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Huma Qureshi (@iamhumaq)

Today, Dhawan-led India beat South Africa by 7 wickets to clinch the series 2-1 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Spinners Kuldeep Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed and Washington Sundar shared eight wickets between themselves to bowl out South Africa for just 99. Shubman Gill (49) and Shreyas Iyer (28 not out) then made short work of a paltry chase of 100 to give India their fifth successive ODI series win this year by completing the chase in 19.1 overs.