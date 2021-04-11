Delhi Capitals is upbeat after the convincing seven-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings on Saturday. The big cause of the Capitals’ win is their openers. Prithvi Shaw continued his good domestic form in the IPL as he smashed a breathtaking 38-ball 72, while his senior partner – Shikhar Dhawan hit 85 off 54 balls. The opening duo laid the foundation of what is a win to remember for DC. Also Read - SRH vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 Match 3 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 7.30 PM IST April 11 Sunday

After the game, Dhawan, impressed by Prithvi's exploits took to Instagram and praised him. He shared a video where the Capitals openers can be seen bonding in what looks like the dressing-room. "Bete… Sher ho tum.. Mauj kardi..Aur, too heavy to pick," Dhawan wrote as a caption.

CSK were outplayed in all three departments, while Capitals punched above their weight despite missing their big stars.