Home

Sports

Shikhar Dhawan HAILS Virat Kohli Amid Rumours of Being Dropped From India’s T20 World Cup Squad

Shikhar Dhawan HAILS Virat Kohli Amid Rumours of Being Dropped From India’s T20 World Cup Squad

IPL 2024: Shikhar Dhawan, who has spent a lot of time in the dressing-room with Kohli, reckoned the way he channelises his aggression into performances is amazing.

Dhawan on Kohli

Delhi: Virat Kohli is easily one of the best batters of the generation, if not the best. Kohli, who is getting ready to feature in the upcoming season of the IPL, would be one of the key members of his Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise. Days ahead of RCB’s opener in the IPL versus CSK, former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, who has spent a lot of time in the dressing-room with Kohli, reckoned the way he channelises his aggression into performances is amazing.

“Virat Kohli’s willpower and his belief is Amazing. He channelise his Aggression into performance and that is speciality. His willpower is extreme and reaching at No.1 is one thing but sustained that position is different thing & that’s Virat quality,” Dhawan said.

Not long back, a BCCI source claimed that IPL would be very important when it comes to picking the WC squad.

“As far as we know, he will play IPL. But when is Virat joining squad is up to him and his franchise. We haven’t heard from him as he is on a break. For sure, IPL will play a massive role in selection of all players,” a senior BCCI official told InsideSport.

Kohli was not part of the India team that hosted England for a five-match Test series as he was on paternity break. Kohli became father for the second time and hence was spending a lot of time with Anushka Sharma in London.

The former India captain is expected to join the RCB camp next week for the RCB Unbox Event on March 19 in Bengaluru.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.