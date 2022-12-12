Shikhar Dhawan in India’s ODI World Cup 2023 Squad? Ex-BCCI Selector Saba Karim ANSWERS

Ind vs Ban: Former India selector Saba Karim reckons opting for Dhawan is a step back and if the side is looking to put up scores in the region of 325-350 then the left-handed opener does not fit in.

Shikhar Dhawan

Dhaka: There is much speculation over Shikhar Dhawan’s chances of making India’s ODI World Cup 2023 squad. The 37-year-old did not do his chances of getting picked any good after failing to get among the runs in the recently concluded ODI series versus Bangladesh. Former India selector Saba Karim reckons opting for Dhawan is a step back and if the side is looking to put up scores in the region of 325-350 then the left-handed opener does not fit in.

“It is a different thing that he has not scored runs in this series. But if you give him an opportunity again and tell him that we have to score 275-300 only, Shikhar Dhawan’s place will be there till the World Cup. But if we have decided that our par score will be 325-350, there is no place for Dhawan,” Saba Karim said during a discussion on Sony Sports.

“So a lot will depend on the selectors and the team management, the captain, that what expectation you have. If you expect that Shikhar Dhawan will play a big knock at a strike rate of 130-140 in a 350-run game, it is not going to happen,” he added.

Backing Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Prithvi Shaw, Karim reckoned the selectors should look at these players.

“I feel in the coming times, we have to achieve a lot. I feel we are two to three years behind in white-ball cricket and to get there we will need new players, players like Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Prithvi Shaw,” he concluded.