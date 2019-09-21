After a forgettable tour to West Indies, Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan showed glimpses of his old self during the second T20I against South Africa in Mohali. Chasing a tricky 150 run target, Dhawan played a solid hand of 40 off 31 deliveries to provide the hosts good start during the early part of the innings. His innings was cut short by a sensational effort in the field by Proteas dynamo David Miller in the deep. However, during the third and final T20I – Dhawan will once again get a chance to script history by scoring just four runs in the shortest format.

The 33-year-old southpaw, who has scored 6,996 runs under his belt needs just four runs to complete 7,000 runs in T20 cricket. If he manages to breach the 7K-mark in Bengaluru, Dhawan will become the fourth Indian after the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina in the elite list. Overall, Dhawan will be the 15th player to cross the 7000-run mark in T20s. While Kohli has 8,547 runs in the format, Raina has 8,392 and Rohit has 8,303 runs.



After the washout in the first game of the series in Dharamsala, the Men in Bue registered a comprehensive seven-wicket victory in Mohali. Skipper Kohli played a match-winning knock of unbeaten 72 to guide his team home comfortable with six balls to spare. The 30-year-old Kohli broke yet another record as he became the highest run-getter in Twenty20 Internationals, going past deputy Rohit. Kohli now has 2441 runs from 66 innings, averaging 50.85. Rohit tallies 2434 from 89 innings.

Against a fairly new-look South African side that seems to lack the resources required to counter the home team’s firepower, India will surely fancy their chances of an encore, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.