Shikhar Dhawan-Kane Williamson’s BROMANCE During Trophy Unveiling Ahead of Ind-NZ ODI Series | WATCH

Auckland: After winning the T20I series in New Zealand, India – led by Shikhar Dhawan – is ready for the next challenge. India takes on NZ in a three-match ODI series. While this series will help India start their preparations for the upcoming ODI World Cup, Dhawan would be looking to impress. Ahead of the ODI opener, Dhawan and his New Zealand counterpart, Kane Williamson met each other at the trophy unveiling. The two smiled, hugged, and seemed to be having fun in one another’s company. The clip of the meeting was shared by the BCCI on their social handles.

Here is the video where the two captains unveil the trophy:

Here is how fans reacted:

Dhawan and Kane are back. I love them. — Girish Shukla (@ShuklaG2020) November 24, 2022

Love how Kane looks like everyone’s best friend — Gaurav (@GauravZeeshanx2) November 24, 2022

Two great ambassadors of cricket — manish sharma (@manishs51061143) November 24, 2022

2018 SRH vibes. — Silam SS (@silam_ss) November 24, 2022

The Indian team is currently in New Zealand for a white-ball series. The T20Is is over and India led by Hardik Pandya won it 1-0. The opening T20I was abandoned due to rain, while India beat the hosts in the second game by 65 runs. The third and final T20I ended in a tie and that meant India won the series.

The Dhawan-led side would also like to win the ODI series versus NZ and start their ODI WC preparations on the right note.