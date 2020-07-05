In a bid to boost the morale of the Hindu refugees from Pakistan residing near the Majlis Park Metro Station in Delhi, India opener Shikhar Dhawan paid a surprise visit on Saturday. To bring a smile on their faces, Dhawan donated cricket kits and bedding essentials to them during the coronavirus pandemic, which received a lot of praise on Twitterverse. Also Read - COVID-19: 613 Fatalities, Nearly 25,000 Cases in Last 24 Hours; Total Tally Crosses 6.7 Lakh-Mark; Deaths Inch Towards 20k

Dhawan took to Twitter and posted a couple of pictures on his Twitter page, which he captioned as, “Enjoyed my morning with the refugees staying near Majlis Metro Station. Grateful for the kind reception they gave me,” Dhawan tweeted. Also Read - Bengaluru: Day After COVID Patient Dies Waiting For Ambulance, BBMP Commissioner Apologises to Family

Here is how some of his fans praised him for his noble gesture:

Sir you r doing fabolous work for needy peoples

Auch a great human being you r — Akshay 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@ChowkidarAGoyal) July 4, 2020

Gabbar for a reason!! @SDhawan25 All time favourite! — Adarsh Anurag (@AdarshAnurag4) July 4, 2020

Not long back, Dhawan also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his inspiring speech at Ladakh, where the PM addressed the armymen and interacted with them at a personal level as well.

Dhawan – who was slated to feature in the cash-rich Indian Premier League – will have to wait as the T20 tournament has got postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic and there is no certainty when will it happen.