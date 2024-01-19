Home

Shikhar Dhawan Mocks Mohammad Rizwan For Short Run Against New Zealand | Check Viral Tweet

Mohammad Rizwan's 90 runs knock helped Pakistan to score 158 runs but they have lost the recently concluded 4th T20I against New Zealand by five wickets.

New Delhi: Indian star batter Shikhar Dhawan hilariously trolled Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan for a short run in the recently concluded 3rd T20I against New Zealand the batter scored 24 runs and Pakistan lost that match by 45 runs.

Pakistan have not won a single game so far against New Zealand as the hosts took the 4-0 lead in the 5-match T20I series. After Pakistan’s loss in the fourth T20I, Dhawan took his Instagram and shared the photo of Mohammad Rizwan’s short runup photo, the tweet went viral on the social sphere, and here is the picture:

However, Rizwan was the lone warrior for Pakistan’s batting as he smashed 90 runs off 63 balls which helped Pakistan to score 158 runs in 20 overs.

While chasing New Zealand won the match by five wickets and now the side will look for a series whitewash.

Shikhar Dhawan is currently out of action since 2022. Dhawan lead India in 12 One Day Internationals (ODIs) from 2021-2022. The 38-year-old also led India in three T20Is in the 2021 season.

Dhawan also opened up on his painful snub in the recently concluded Asian Games, where the reports were claiming that he will lead Indian Cricket Team as the marquee event was clashing with ODI World Cup.

“When my name was not there (for Asian Games), I was a bit shocked. But, then, I was like they have a different thought process, you just have to accept it. I have not spoken to any selector (about my future). I keep going to NCA. I enjoy my time there. The facilities are great. NCA has shaped my career, and I am grateful for it,” Dhawan said.

New Zealand Playing XI: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (Wk), Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner (C), Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

Pakistan Playing XI: Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan (Wk), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi (C), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan.

