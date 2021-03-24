After a string of failures, KL Rahul was back among the runs in the first ODI against England in Pune. He smashed a breathtaking 62 off 43 and more importantly helped India post a good total. India opener Shikhar Dhawan – who missed his 18th ODI century by two runs – hailed Rahul. Calling him a champion player, Dhawan reckoned Rahul is a class act. Also Read - IPL 2021: Worrying Signs For Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals as Injuries Cast Doubt on Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyers' Participation in T20 League

"It was great to see KL Rahul score a half-century. He's a class player and we all love watching him play. Failures make champion players stronger. I'm sure he's a much stronger player now. The way he came in today and helped us cross the 300-mark was great to watch. I am sure this knock will help him gain more confidence and we will watch him bat more fluently," said Shikhar Dhawan, who scored 98 runs in the match.

Rahul’s position in the side has been a matter of great debate in the recent past given Rishabh Pant’s brilliant form. Despite poor form, India skipper Virat Kohli backed Rahul – who was the leading run-getter in the IPL.

He was also the man of the series in New Zealand in the 2020 tour.

Interestingly, Dhawan and Rahul had opened in the first T20I against England. While Dhawan was dropped straight after that game in which he scored four runs, whereas Rahul was backed.

India would be hoping for another good show from the two cricketers in the second ODI on Friday.