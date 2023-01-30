Home

Shikhar Dhawan or Ishan Kishan? Ravichandran Ashwin on Opener’s Debate Ahead of ODI World Cup

Hailing veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan, Ashwin has now asked a pertinent question. He asked if the side should go back to Dhawan or groom Kishan.

Mumbai: Despite the rise of Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill in ODIs as Indian openers, veteran India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin reckons there is a void. Hailing veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan, Ashwin has now asked a pertinent question. He asked if the side should go back to Dhawan or groom Kishan.

“Only when the Top 3 failed, we had problems in the past. Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli. We talk a lot about Rohit and Kohli, but Dhawan is a stalwart. He was silently doing his job. Will his place be a big void to fill for Team India?,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

“Should we go back to Shikhar Dhawan, or should we groom Ishan Kishan, who has just scored a double hundred? Instead of backing a player on the basis of one huge score, we should see what the team requires. Which character will deliver under pressure? Which character will serve us for a long time?,” Ashwin added.

Opening the batting, Kishan scored 19 off 32 balls in the second T20I at Lucknow on Sunday. During his stay in the crease, he looked to be struggling and unable to rotate the strike. Following India’s win, former opener Gautam Gambhir came down hard on Kishan. Reckoning Kishan does not have the ability to rotate the strike well, Gambhir asked the batter to focus on doing that in the future.

“It’s not only one chink in his armour. Indian unit as a batting unit has struggled against spin. Just the ability to not be able to manoeuvre..it’s easy to hit those big sixes but the ability to rotate strikes consistently. And there was enough purchase for spinners as well. It was pretty much evident when you got Michael Bracewell against Ishan Kishan,” Gambhir told Star Sports.