The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly confirmed that the national side would tour Sri Lanka for a limited-overs bilateral series in July. Ganguly also said that top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will not be a part of that tour. And that brings us to the question – who will lead India?

With a couple of months still to go, it is difficult to make a prediction. What makes predicting even more difficult is the current pandemic situation in the world. It is speculated that Kohli and Rohit would be rested following a hectic tour of the United Kingdom – where India is set to play the inaugural WTC Final against New Zealand which would be followed by a five-match Test series. Also Read - WTC Final: Milestones That India Skipper Virat Kohli Could Reach

Here are the three cricketers who could be leading India in the white-ball series against the Lankans. Also Read - Cricket: Rahul Dravid Predicts 3-2 Scoreline in Team India's 'Best Chance' to Win in England

Shikhar Dhawan: The left-handed opener has led Sunrisers Hyderabad in the past and given his experience, he could be considered for the role of the captain when India tour Sri Lanka. The 35-year old has the experience and that could work in his favour when the BCCI name the captain. In the IPL 2021 season, he showed good form with the bat and that would give him confidence.

Shreyas Iyer: The Delhi Capitals captain was not able to lead the franchise as he picked up a shoulder injury and had to pull out of the lucrative T20 league. He led the Capitals to their maiden IPL final in 2020 and has grown as a leader. He would surely be considered as captain of India in Kohli, Rohit’s absence. But, everything hinges around his fitness.

Rishabh Pant, who was leading the Capitals in Iyer’s absence would also have an outside chance of being backed to lead the side in Sri Lanka.

It would be interesting to see who is picked to lead India in Sri Lanka.