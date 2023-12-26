Home

Shikhar Dhawan Pens Down Heartbreaking Note On His Son Zoravar’s Birthday

Shikhar Dhawan wrote a heartbreaking note on his son Zoravar's birthday to express his love and grief.

Shikhar Dhawan (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Star Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan penned down an emotional note for his son Zoravar’s birthday. He expressed his love for him and his grief for not being able to contact him at all for the past three months. The cricketer also posted a screenshot of a past video call with his son as he had no new picture with him.

“It’s been a year since I saw you in person, and now, for almost three months, I’ve been blocked from everywhere so Posting the same picture to wish you, my boy, a very Happy Birthday. Even if I can’t connect with you directly, I connect with you through Telepathy. I am so proud of you, and I know you’re doing great and growing up nicely,” Dhawan captioned the post.

“Papa always misses you and loves you. He’s always positive, waiting with a smile for the time when we will meet again by the Grace of God. Be naughty but not destructive, be a giver, be humble, compassionate, patient, and strong. Despite not seeing you, I write you messages almost every day, asking about your well-being and daily life, sharing what I’m doing and what’s new in my life,” the caption further stated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial)

A few months back, Delhi court granted cricketer Shikhar Dhawan divorce from his estranged wife, Aesha Mukerji on grounds of mental cruelty. Judge Harish Kumar of Patiala House Courts accepted all the claims made by Dhawan in his divorce petition, as his wife did not contest the allegations or defend herself.

The court acknowledged the mental agony endured by Dhawan, who was compelled to live separately from his only son for an extended period. While not issuing any order on permanent custody of the child, the court granted Dhawan visitation rights to spend time with his son in both India and Australia and allowed video calls between them.

Furthermore, the court ordered Mukerji to facilitate the child’s visits to India, including overnight stays with Dhawan and his family, during at least half of the school vacation periods within the academic calendar.

Recognising Dhawan’s stature as a renowned international cricketer, the court urged him to approach the Union government to seek assistance in addressing visitation or custody matters with his son, particularly involving his counterpart in Australia.

Earlier, the courts had held that the mother alone does not possess exclusive rights over a child. The duo had initiated legal proceedings in both India and Australia regarding divorce and child custody. The court had also reprimanded Mukerji for objecting to bringing the child to India.

