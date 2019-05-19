World Cup 2019: India opener Shikhar Dhawan seems to be making the most of his downtime ahead of the grueling World Cup. With family being his top priority, he was spotted spending time with his kid Zoravar on the hammock on Sunday, with some nice music in the background. Dhawan also says that no matter how old he becomes, he will always love swings in the hammock. The father-son duo is giving major goals. Dhawan was wearing his shades and a black t-shirt. “Because, no matter how old you are, swings and hammocks do make you happy 😉 Sundays are like a dream with this little one by my side!”

Dhawan has just had a long IPL summer and would be exhausted. He was instrumental in guiding Delhi Capitals to the playoffs. The Capitals finished third and a lot of credit has to be given to Dhawan.

Meanwhile, opener Dhawan will hold the key for India in the upcoming World Cup. India would dearly hope for good starts from the southpaw in the big tournament. What will also work to India’s advantage is Dhawan’s phenomenal record in ICC tournaments.

The Men in Blue have a strong team on paper and are one of the frontrunners. With the World Cup beginning on May 30, India will play their tournament opener on June 5 against South Africa.