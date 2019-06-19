India opener Shikhar Dhawan penned an emotional message for his plethora of fans on his official Twitter handle after getting ruled out of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on Wednesday. Dhawan suffered a massive blow on his thumb during India’s second World Cup game against Australia on June 9. The swashbuckling batsman wrote he feels emotional to announce that he will no longer be a part of the mega tournament, as his thumb won’t recover on time.

“I feel emotional to announce that I will no longer be a part of #CWC19. Unfortunately, the thumb won’t recover on time. But the show must go on.. I’m grateful for all the love & support from my teammates, cricket lovers & our entire nation. Jai Hind!,” Dhawan tweeted.

Watch Dhawan’s heartfelt video message here:

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has sent an official request to the International Cricket Council (ICC) asking for Dhawan’s replacement India’s 15-member squad. Explosive wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is being drafted in the side as his replacement.

“Unfortunately my thumb won’t be recovering on time, I really wanted to play the World Cup and represent my country. Now it’s time for me to go back, recover well and be ready for the next action.”

“I’m sure the boys are doing a great job at the moment and they are going to win the World Cup. Keep praying for us and keep supporting us, you support and prayers are very important and very dear to us. Thank you again for all your support and love,” Dhawan said in the video.

Earlier, the Indian team management had put Dhawan under observation but called in Pant from India as cover just before India’s match against New Zealand, which was eventually was washed out without a ball being bowled.

India have had a great start to their World Cup campaign. They have won against South Africa, Australia and Pakistan while the game against New Zealand was washed out. India will next take on Afghanistan on Saturday (June 22).