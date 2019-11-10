Ahead of their third and deciding T20I against Bangladesh in Nagpur, members of the Indian cricket team spent quality time with Suryakiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force. The officers, dressed in orange uniforms met Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey and even presented a souvenir to head coach Ravi Shastri.

An absolute honour to catchup with @Suryakiran_IAF team in Nagpur. Jai Hind! #SuryaKiran 🇮🇳🙏,” Shastri tweeted.

To mark the 87th anniversary celebrations of the Indian Air Force, headquarters maintenance command of IAF is to organise the fest at Nagpur’s Vayusena Nagar on Sunday, November 10 from 10AM to 12PM. The Air Fest is conducted keeping to show the various facets of the Indian Air Force and motive the youth to join IAF.

Dhawan posted a picture on his Instagram handle, with the caption: “Such an honor meeting these fine officers from the @indianairforce. Thank you for all that you do for our country 🙏 🇮🇳 Jai Hind! #suryakiran.”

The BCCI also posted several pictures with the Suryakiran squad greeting Dhawan, Pant and Shastri. “Such a lovely afternoon here in Nagpur as #TeamIndia caught up with the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force @Suryakiran_IAF #suryakiran,” it captioned the picture on Twitter.

This is not the first time the Indian cricket team has shown appreciation towards the defence force. Earlier this year in February, the Indian cricket team sported camouflage caps during an ODI against Australia as a way to pay tribute to the 40 Indian soldiers who were killed in a terror attack in Pulwama.

The caps were distribute by Dhoni, who was honoured with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel himself a few years ago and even served the Indian Army in the Kashmir valley as part of Victor Force, undertaking duties of patrolling, guard and post duty for about 15 days in July this year.