ICC World Cup 2019: India opener Shikhar Dhawan got the Men in Blue off to a great start after Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat against Australia at the Kennington Oval. Dhawan took his time early on as Starc and Cummins were getting the ball to do some talking with their varying lengths. Once he got his eye in, he started playing his shots as he took a liking to Cummins hitting him for three boundaries in one over. Dhawan’s fifty was laced with seven boundaries as he reached the figure in 53 balls. Rohit too hit a fifty as he reached the milestone in 62 balls. He took his time and got himself set for a big score. Rohit also became the fastest to 2000 ODI runs versus Australia. With the record, he joins an elite list of players featuring Sachin Tendulkar, Vivian Richards. Dhawan and Rohit have also registered the most number of 100-run-stands in ICC CWC and Champions Trophy included, surpassing Gilchrist-Hayden’s record of five hundred.

Twitter praised the southpaw after he reached his 28th ODI fifty:

Yes Dhawan! 👍👏👏 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 9, 2019

HEAD STILL, COOL ,CALM , BALANCED & BAT cloooose to body …The new RO-HIT INVINCIBLE SHARMA !!!@ImRo45 #INDvAUS — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) June 9, 2019

So pleasing to see the value Rohit is putting on his wicket. No ego. Two back to back quality innings… 👏👏 #CWC19 #IndvAus — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 9, 2019

भारत – ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच मैच नहीं… रोहित – धवन के बीच रेस चल रही है!😍 — Harshit Kala (@KalaHarshit) June 9, 2019

Rohit sharma batting the same way he scored double centuries, slowly accelerating the innings #AskStar #INDvAUS — SARATH (@SarathsivaJr) June 9, 2019

Time to change the gears 💪. Dhawan should be the one.#INDvAUS #CWC19 — Harsh Raj (@rajharsh18) June 9, 2019

wah dhawan is on fire — Shreya🌹 (@Zynapsed) June 9, 2019

Dhawan is on fire! I’m Lovin’ this. 🔥💙 — ♥ (@Fierceyetflawed) June 9, 2019

Shikhar Dhawan crosses 50 every 2.93 innings in ODI Cricket but crosses 50 every 2nd innings in ICC events! #CWC19 #INDvAUS — Saurabh (@Boomrah_) June 9, 2019

This Dhawan clinic — anuj (@bottlemery) June 9, 2019

At the time of filing the copy, India was on the driver’s seat at 133/1 in 24 overs.

India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat against Australia in a group stage game of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at the Kennington Oval, here on Sunday.

Both the teams remain unchanged since their previous respective matches.

Playing XI:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (Captain), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (Captain), Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa