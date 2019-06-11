ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: India opener Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 as initial reports suggest. Dhawan has been in ominous form as he slammed a brilliant 117 off 109 balls against Australia in the last match. During that knock, he hurt his thumb and did not take to the field when India came back to defend 352. According to the reports, Dhawan would be out for three weeks. With Dhawan in sublime touch, this comes as a big setback for the side in the middle of the tournament. In all likelihood, KL Rahul will be promoted to open with Rohit Sharma.

“We are happy with the result as it was a great team effort. It’s a great sign for our team and I’m happy with this man of the match award. Very happy with the performance overall. We are a great fielding side, we took great catches. We have a good bowling side, great spinners as well. We work really hard in the nets, our process is very strong that’s why the results are going our way. We ticked all the boxes today. We knew they are a great side and the match will go down to the wire. We need to continue ticking the boxes in upcoming matches. The fans are having a great time and they’ll be happy with this win,” Dhawan said at the post-match presentation while bagging the Man of the Match.

Dhawan will undergo precautionary tests following which physio Patrick Farhart will take a call on his participation in the next game against New Zealand at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

The Indian team would be hoping that it is not a fracture and just a bit of swelling that should heal in the next couple of days. As of now, Dhawan has a taping on his thumb.

The official word will come out a little later but as of now, the examinations are going on.