ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Indian opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019 for three weeks with a thumb injury. He picked up the injury during the match against Australia where he slammed a ton. He scored a brilliant 117 off 109 balls to help India register a mammoth 352. Not just that, he stitched a crucial 126-run-stand with Rohit Sharma for the opening wicket. The team will miss Dhawan for the next few weeks. It would be interesting to see if India opt for a replacement or have him there in case India make the semis.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Dhawan’s injury:

Bummed about #ShikharDhawan’s exclusion for 3 weeks…the upcoming games won’t be the same without him. Wishing him a speedy, solid recovery and praying he’s back with a bang super soon !! #TeamIndia — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) June 11, 2019

Now the opening headache 🤕 Just when we thought we had solved the number 4 puzzle 🤦‍♂️ KL Rahul was the extra opener. Now what 😐 #ShikharDhawan — Manak Gupta (@manakgupta) June 11, 2019

My Take on replacement for Shikhar Dhawan. Open with KL, bring in Jadeja or Vijay Shankar or DK based on the conditions/opposition and fly in Rishabh Pant so the youngster can be around team and gain experience. #ShikharDhawan #TeamIndia #CWC19 — Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) June 11, 2019

This will hurt India lot especially when he is in form nd it is an ICC tournament. No one saw this coming nd everyone was expecting the least like 1 match absence.

Now its interesting to see whether KL Rahul will open again or will he be made to stay at No.4 only? #ShikharDhawan — shodhan t shetty (@hereiamSHODhan) June 11, 2019

“We are happy with the result as it was a great team effort. It’s a great sign for our team and I’m happy with this man of the match award. Very happy with the performance overall. We are a great fielding side, we took great catches. We have a good bowling side, great spinners as well. We work really hard in the nets, our process is very strong that’s why the results are going our way. We ticked all the boxes today. We knew they are a great side and the match will go down to the wire. We need to continue ticking the boxes in upcoming matches. The fans are having a great time and they’ll be happy with this win,” Dhawan said at the post-match presentation while bagging the Man of the Match.