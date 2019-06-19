Big blow for Indian cricket team as left-handed opener Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Dhawan suffered a thumb injury during his match-winning knock against Australia on June 9. He was hit by a Pat Cummins delivery during his 109-ball 117 knock against Australia. If the sources are to be believed, the southpaw is not in a position to recover in time for the remaining games of the showpiece event. Dhawan has been India’s go-to man in ICC events and has always played a crucial role at the top of the order.

The sources also confirmed that Dhawan’s injury will take more than two weeks to recover. “Dhawan has been ruled out. He is not in a position to take part in the World Cup,” a BCCI source was quoted by PTI.

Official Announcement 🚨🚨 – @SDhawan25 ruled out of the World Cup. We wish him a speedy recovery #TeamIndia #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/jdmEvt52qS — BCCI (@BCCI) June 19, 2019



India’s assistant coach Sanjay Bangar had earlier said that the team management did not want to rule out injured opener Dhawan and wanted to observe his progress. “We will take at least 10-12 days to take a call on Shikhar’s condition. We don’t want to rule out a precious player like him,” Bangar had told the media on the eve of India’s third World Cup clash against New Zealand.

While the X-ray didn’t show any fracture, CT scan revealed otherwise and Dhawan was taken to a specialist for further assessment.

Young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is already with the team as cover for Dhawan. He reached Manchester and joined the Indian team ahead of the clash against Pakistan.

Earlier, Dhawan had been kept under observation as he only has a mild fracture and the Indian team was hoping he can recover in 2 weeks. KL Rahul has replaced Dhawan at the top of the order and played the role of an opener in the high-voltage clash against Pakistan on June 16 in Manchester.