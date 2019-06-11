ICC World Cup 2019: India opener Shikhar Dhawan is out for three weeks with a thumb injury that he picked up in the World Cup 2019 game against Australia. Dhawan (117 off 109) slammed his second CWC ton helping India win and hence his absence would act as a massive setback for the team who have won consecutive matches. What will also hurt India is disturbing the left-right opening combination of Rohit and Shikhar who have been very successful.

“We are happy with the result as it was a great team effort. It’s a great sign for our team and I’m happy with this man of the match award. Very happy with the performance overall. We are a great fielding side, we took great catches. We have a good bowling side, great spinners as well. We work really hard in the nets, our process is very strong that’s why the results are going our way. We ticked all the boxes today. We knew they are a great side and the match will go down to the wire. We need to continue ticking the boxes in upcoming matches. The fans are having a great time and they’ll be happy with this win,” Dhawan said at the post-match presentation while bagging the Man of the Match.

Here are the players who could replace Dhawan if Team India looks for it:

Shubman Gill: The young top-order batsman has impressed pundits with his technique and temperament. He may not have a lot of experience of 50-over international cricket but could be backed if the team is looking ahead.

Shreyas Iyer: Iyer has had a wonderful domestic season, followed by a good IPL season as captain of Delhi Capitals. He holds the record for the highest T20 score by any Indian. The Mumbai batsman broke Rishabh Pant’s record as he smashed 147 off just 55 balls to help his side thrash Sikkim. He could be in the radar for a selection.

Rishabh Pant: The southpaw is touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket. He is aggressive and a player who is growing with every game. If India is looking to continue a left-right combination at the top, he could be a frontrunner. Pant has the experience of opening and playing the new ball. That is something that could work in his favour.

Other players who can be considered are Ambati Rayudu and Manjot Kalra. India could also consider not opting for a replacement if they feel Dhawan can be ready for the semi-finals.