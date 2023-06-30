Home

Shikhar Dhawan Set To Lead India In Hangzhou Asian Games 2023, NCA Head VVS Laxman Likely To Be Head Coach

The Asian Games will be take place in Hangzhou (China) from September to October, and the BCCI has decided to send both Men's and Women's cricket teams there.

The Delhi-born opener Shikhar Dhawan is the 25th ODI captain for India. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: Veteran Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan is expected to captain India’s second string team along with VVS Laxman who will be likely named as the Head coach of the Indian team in September at the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 in China. The participation in Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 will be decided during the Board Of Cricket Conrtol Of India (BCCI) Apex Council Meeting on July 7. A “B” team will go to China since the Hangzhou Asian Games matches conflict with the Asia Cup and World Cup in 2023.

The left-handed batsman is no longer in the race in upcoming ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 since India’s new opener Shubman Gill has taken Dhawan’s spot at the top of the order. While Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya will be rested to concentrate on T20 Internationals, the 37-year-old previously captained India for the most of 2022. India’s designated T20I captain in recent years has been all-rounder Hardik Pandya, but the all-rounder won’t be available owing to World Cup preparation and Asia Cup 2023 preparations.

Shikhar Dhawan likely to captain and VVS Laxman likely to coach Indian team in Asian Games. [ANI] pic.twitter.com/8oecvky6Oh — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 30, 2023

The Asian Games will be take place in Hangzhou (China) from September to October, and the BCCI has decided to send both Men’s and Women’s cricket teams there. India’s World Cup preparations will collide with the men’s competition, hence a backup team is anticipated to compete in the continental championship.

Shikhar Dhawan Led Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. His experience in Asian Games will be crucial because the team is expected to be a young one. In 2021 against Sri Lanka, he made his final T20I appearance for India. He will go alongside a number of non-World Cup players, many of whom who might get chosen based on IPL 2023 performance. Youngsters like Tilak Varma, Sai Sudharsan, and Rinku Singh may receive their first call-ups.

The Women’s team meanwhile will be at full strength with no commitments. Harmanpreet Kaur’s Led Women’s Indian cricket team will travel to Bangladesh in July, hence their schedule becomes free. The incoming new head coach first task will probably be the Asian Games.

