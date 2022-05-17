Mumbai: From making TikTok videos to slaying the Pushpa Raj dialogue on social media, time and again, Shikhar Dhawan has shown the entertaining side to him to his fans. A report on Pinkvilla claims that the Punjab Kings opener is set to make his Bollywood debut.Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After MI vs SRH, Match 65: Gujarat Titans (GT) Maintain Top Spot; Jos Buttler With Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal Retains Purple Cap

The report claims that the veteran cricketer has finished the shoot and things are deliberately being kept under the wraps. The report goes on to provide details that Dhawan would play a pivotal role in the film and not a cameo.

A source was quoted telling Pinkvilla, "Shikhar always had huge respect for actors, and when he was offered this part he was happy to come aboard. The makers felt that Shikhar suits the character and reached out to him a few months back. It's a proper full-length role and is not a cameo. His part is pivotal to the film, which is expected to release sometime this year".

As far as IPL is concerned, Dhawan has been in ominous touch, He has amassed 421 runs in 13 games at a strike rate of 122. It comprises of three fifties. He has been one of the keys for his side this year. Punjab is currently placed at the seventh spot in the points table with six wins in 13 games. They have a slim chance of making the playoffs this year.

Gujarat Titans is the only team that has sealed a playoffs berth. Rajasthan are placed second, while Lucknow is at the third spot.