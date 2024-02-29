Shikhar Dhawan Shakes Leg With Akshay Kumar, Woos Netizens – WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

Home

Shikhar Dawan will now feature in the upcoming season of Indian Premier League where he will lead his franchise Punjab Kings.

New Delhi: India veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan was spotted dancing with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on the ‘Mast Malang Jhoom’ song from the ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ movie.

The music for the song has been composed by Vishal Mishra, whose ‘Pehle Bhi Main’ from ‘Animal’ became a chartbuster. Vishal has also gone behind the mic with Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi for the vocals of the track.

Here is the video of Akshay Kumar and Shikhar Dhawan dancing on ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ song.

Shikhar Dhawan dancing with Akshay Kumar. – Video of the day! pic.twitter.com/zxoQJvjSOu — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 29, 2024

The lyrics for the song have been penned by Irshad Kamil, with choreography by Bosco-Caesar.

The makers of the film shared the song on their social platforms with the caption: “Energy-MAST Beats-MALANG Groove-JHOOM. It’s time to dance to the beats of Mast Malang Jhoom.”

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ films, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar.

The film is set to release in theatres on Eid in April.

On the other hand, Dhawan will be seen in action in the upcoming season of Indian Premier League where he will lead his franchise Punjab Kings who will play their opener clash on March 23 against Delhi Capitals at I.S. Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium.

