Shikhar Dhawan Shares Hilarious Reel For Couples On Valentine’s Day | Watch VIDEO

The legendary batter has not played an International game since 2022. Dhawan will now be seen in action in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League the batter will lead Punjab Kings.

New Delhi: India star batter Shikhar Dhawan shared the hilarious reel on Valentine’s Day where he jokingly warned married couples to celebrate the day with their partners.

Dhawan is regarded as one of the finest white-ball players in modern times and the dynamic left-hander often saves his best performances for the World Cup, with three of his 17 ODI centuries coming at the showcase 50-over event.

Dhawan’s IPL video is going viral on social media, here is the clip:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial)

