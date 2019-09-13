Delhi lads – Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan share a great on and off-field camaraderie which has often attracted eyeballs of fans and experts alike. After representing Delhi in the domestic circuit, both Kohli and Dhawan are going strength to strength to help Team India achieve greater heights at the international arena. Currently enjoying a little break before the gruelling home season, Dhawan and Kohli shared the stage together in a glittering ceremony on the occasion of renaming Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in honour of the late former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

During the event, the nonchalant and always high on fun quotient – Dhawan revealed Team India skipper’s all-time favourite playlist and also confirmed Kohli’s love for Punjabi numbers. In a tweet shared by BCCI, Dhawan said, “Kohli loves listening to Gurdas Maan songs a lot. He loves romantic numbers sung by Arijit Singh too.” Dhawan quipped about Kohli.

WATCH:



The Indian captain was seen sitting with wife and actor Anushka Sharma as Dhawan asked the anchor “before marriage or after” when he asked about Kohli’s preferred choice of music, perfectly tongue in cheek.

Head coach Ravi Shastri first suggested the anchor to quiz Dhawan about Kohli’s music choices as the Delhi pair hang out a lot. India will take on South Africa in the upcoming three-match T20I series beginning on September 15 (Sunday). The first T20I will be played in Dharamsala. After the T20Is, the two teams will also take on each other in the 3-match Test battle.

India T20I Squad: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini