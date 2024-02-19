Shikhar Dhawan Starts Preparations For IPL 2024; Check VIRAL Image

Home

In the recently concluded mini-auction Punjab Kings made headlines after they brought Harshal Patel for a whopping Rs 11.75 crore he was the most expensive Indian purchase in the 2024 IPL auction.

New Delhi: Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan has started preparing for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League 2024 which is likely to start in March and will be played in India. In the last season of the cash-rich league, the 38-year-old batter had scored 373 runs in 11 outings.

In the recently concluded mini-auction Punjab Kings made headlines after they bought Harshal Patel for a whopping Rs 11.75 crore he was the most expensive Indian purchase in the 2024 IPL auction.

Dhawan will be aiming for a more impactful season after previous injury concerns. However, the 38-year-old batter is out of international cricket for more than two years.

Here is the photo of Shikhar Dhawan practicing for the upcoming season of IPL.

Shikhar Dhawan has started preparations of IPL 2024. pic.twitter.com/dBS4LBw4f5 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 19, 2024

Dhawan has represented India in 34 Tests, 167 ODIs, and 68 T20Is and has an outstanding record in 50-over global ICC tournaments. He has featured in the 2013 and 2017 Champions Trophy and the 2015 and 2019 editions of the Men’s Cricket World Cup, amassing 1238 runs at 65.15, including six centuries.

Dhawan debuted on the international cricket stage in 2010, further talked about the young generation batter’s mindset and their ability to express themselves freely without any pressure.

