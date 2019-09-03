Known for his swashbuckling and free-flowing style of play, India’s star opener Shikhar Dhawan is a man of many talents and he gave ample proof of it through his latest Instagram post on Tuesday. Enjoying his time away from the gruelling and demanding schedule of international cricket, Dhawan shared the latest video of on his official account while showcasing extraordinary flute-playing skills.

Calling the flute, his “favourite instrument”, the 32-year-old has expressed his fondness for the instrument in the past. He said learning how to play flute is “very dear” to his heart. In the post, the atmosphere around Dhawan also looked extremely pleasant and serene with clouds hovering above and cold breeze adding to the ambience. Dhawan captioned the video and wrote, “A fresh start… Trees, the wind, the ocean & some music = bliss.”

After an ordinary show with the bat against West Indies in the limited-overs tourney, Dhawan has been eager to get his form back ahead of the home assignment versus South Africa. The left-handed batsman has been included in the India A side for the last two unofficial one-dayers against South Africa A to get back some form after a wretched tour of the West Indies.

In the T20I series against the Men in Maroon, Dhawan managed a total of 27 runs in three matches at a dismal average of 9 and a strike-rate of 96.43. However, he fared a little better in the ODI series but was still far from his best. Dhawan sustained an unfortunate hand fracture during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.