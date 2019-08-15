Raksha Bandhan 2019: As India celebrates Raksha Bandhan 2019, Team India cricketers came up with heartfelt messages for their sisters. Be it Shikhar Dhawan or Jasprit Bumrah, who celebrated it a day in advance as he had to leave for the Test series against West Indies. Suresh Raina, Deepak Chahar were among the other cricketers who celebrated their bond with their sisters. While some cricketers made a video and posted on their social handles, some others opted just to post a picture with a caption. “My lovely sister, I promise to protect you from all evil, keep you happy & be your pillar of strength today, tomorrow and always. Sending best wishes & lots of love to everyone celebrating. Have a great day,” read Raina’s post.

My lovely sister, I promise to protect you from all evil, keep you happy & be your pillar of strength today, tomorrow and always. Sending best wishes & lots of love to everyone celebrating. Have a great day!👌#HappyRakshaBandhan2019 pic.twitter.com/pBeb9Oe8yU — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 15, 2019

Shikhar Dhawan’s post read, “Kisike zakhmon par chahat se pathi kaun bandhega..Agar behne nahi hongi toh rakhi kaun bandega…”

Bumrah, who celebrated it a day in advance, his post read, “Team India duties means I won’t be here for Raksha Bandhan but I just couldn’t miss out on celebrating with you, Juhika. Thank you for always being there for me.”

Team India duties means I won’t be here for Raksha Bandhan but I just couldn’t miss out on celebrating with you, Juhika. Thank you for always being there for me. 🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/ZkBMW0Xp3r — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) August 13, 2019

Deepak Chahar: “Happy Raksha Bandhan to all brothers and sisters 😊. I wish I was a girl.”

On the day of Rakhi, families get together, married women visit their parent’s house to tie a thread to their brothers. It is a day to arrange a lavish feast for brothers and sisters with finger-licking dishes. Sweets like barfi, kheer, halwa, laddoos are prepared at home. Raksha Bandhan is a Sanskrit word, where ‘Raksha’ means ‘Protection’ and ‘Bandhan’ means ‘to tie’, it basically means ‘to tie the knot of protection’. It is advisable to tie the sacred thread on the auspicious time.