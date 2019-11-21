India opener Shikhar Dhawan suffered an injury just below his knee during Delhi’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019 match against Maharashtra on Thursday and had to taken to hospital for medical attention.

He later posted a picture of a bandaged left knee on his twitter page but looked in jovial mood. Dhawan, however, hinted that he would be back in action after for four-five days.

“We Fall, We Break, but then…We Rise. We heal and we overcome, and the only thing you have control over is how you respond to any situation. Here’s to being positive and happy in every situation that life throws at you, Will be back in action in 4-5 days,” he tweeted.

Dhawan’s lean patch continued but Delhi still managed to register a comfortable 77-run win over Maharashtra in their opening Super League match.

Delhi made 167 for five after being invited to bat and produced a disciplined bowling effort to bundle out Maharashtra for 90 in 17.2 overs. Part-time off-spinner Nitish Rana stole the show with the ball with figures of four for 17.

But the spotlight was clearly on Dhawan (24 off 22 balls) after Delhi were put into bat at the C B Patel Ground, and the left-handed opener started well in the company of Hiten Dalal (16 off 13 balls) as the duo put on 44 for the opening stand in 5.3 overs.

Dhawan looked in good touch, hammering two fours and a six during his brief stay but yet again he threw away his wicket.

Dhawan was dismissed by off-break bowler Shamshuzama Kazi in the seventh over as Delhi lost two quick wickets to slump to 44 for two.