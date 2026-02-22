Home

Shikhar Dhawan ties knot with Sophie Shine, Rohit Sharma joins grand celebration

Rohit Sharma joins Shikhar Dhawan in his grand marriage to Sophie Shine. Take a look and find out.

Rohit Sharma joins Shikhar Dhawan in his marriage

Former Indian cricketer and one of the dangerous batters of all time, Shikhar Dhawan, is known for iconic performances and incredible batting. Shikhar gave the biggest good news to his fans after tying knot with his long-time-girlfriend Sophie Shine.

Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine tie the knot

Shikhar Dhawan married his girlfriend Sophie Shine in a private ceremony in Delhi on Saturday, February 21. The couple made it official and grabbed the headlines after being spotted during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine’s outfits

Shikhar Dhawan was seen wearing a mesmerizing white sherwani with embroidery work, paired with matching turban, which made his look more elegant. He also wore green beaded jewelry around his neck. On the other hand, his wife Sophie Shine wore a white lehenga, which matched with Dhawan’s outfit and was adorned with floral embroidery in shades of orange. She completed the look with a sheer dupatta draped over her shoulders and traditional jewelry. The couple’s outfits were clearly showcased their love and affection.

Rohit Sharma joins Shikhar Dhawan in his happiest moment

However, all friends and family came to add more love and joy to the couple’s marriage. Former Indian captain and one of the finest batters, Rohit Sharma, also joined the big day of his former opening partner and good friend Shikhar Dhawan, along with his wife Ritika Sajdeh.

Also Read: Virat Kohli sends warm wishes to Shikhar Dhawan on his marriage to Sophie Shine

HITMAN ROHIT SHARMA & RITIKA SAJDEH WITH NEW COUPLE GABBAR SHIKHAR DHAWAN & SOPHIE SHINE. ♥️👌 A beautiful picture.#shikhardhawan pic.twitter.com/2O77kEimOU — Rao Amit 🇮🇳 (@RoyalRao47) February 22, 2026

Shikhar Dhawan’s divorce from his first wife

Speaking about Shikhar Dhawan’s tough phase in life. Dhawan had a divorce in his past life from his first wife Aesha Mukherji. The couple tied the knot in 2011 and also have a son named Zoravar. After the divorce, Shikhar Dhawan revealed the saddest part that he was not allowed to meet or contact his son.

