India vs West Indies: India opener Shikhar Dhawan did not last for a long time in the 2nd ODI as he was trapped in front by Sheldon Cottrell and a late review helped the Windies bowler overturn the umpire’s original decision as the southpaw had to depart for two runs. It was a good length delivery that held its line after pitching, Cottrell got nice outswing, so Dhawan expected the ball to move away and played outside the line of the ball. The white ball missed the inside edge and clipped the front pad and then smashed the back pad in line with the middle. Two sounds could have pushed umpire Nigel Llong into thinking he’s hit this, but he didn’t. Hope wanted the review immediately, Holder spoke at length to the bowler and got the decision reversed.
Here is how Dhawan got trolled:
“I think the spinners will come into play in the second half of the day. The nature of the pitch makes us bat first. When the series is compressed, you want to be focussed even more. We want to execute our skills in the middle. It doesn’t matter for us whether it is a two-match series or a three-match series.
“We are unchanged. We are backing Rishabh to bat at four and Shreyas Iyer will bat at five. Four and five are more like floating batting positions for us, according to the situation of the game anyone can bat anywhere. For me, the top 3 and probably 6 and 7 are specialist batting positions than 4 and 5. I think it has become a topic of debate for a long time. In ODIs and T20s, 4 and 5 are your flexible guys,” Kohli said after winning his fifth toss in a row.