India vs West Indies: India opener Shikhar Dhawan did not last for a long time in the 2nd ODI as he was trapped in front by Sheldon Cottrell and a late review helped the Windies bowler overturn the umpire’s original decision as the southpaw had to depart for two runs. It was a good length delivery that held its line after pitching, Cottrell got nice outswing, so Dhawan expected the ball to move away and played outside the line of the ball. The white ball missed the inside edge and clipped the front pad and then smashed the back pad in line with the middle. Two sounds could have pushed umpire Nigel Llong into thinking he’s hit this, but he didn’t. Hope wanted the review immediately, Holder spoke at length to the bowler and got the decision reversed.

Here is how Dhawan got trolled:

#WIvIND

Shikhar Dhawan always score in Last inning of all series and secure his position for next series,

Again he will make run in next match@SDhawan25 #INDvWI — Jayant Bansal🇮🇳 (@JustJayant) August 11, 2019

Another failure for Shikhar Dhawan, and it’s the quick in-swinger again. All eyes would be upon him in the 3rd ODI now. #WIvIND — Sparsh Telang (@_cricketsparsh) August 11, 2019

@SDhawan25 two digit score challenge to you 😉 — Ashwin Kamath (@avkamath1212) August 11, 2019

Dhawan again goes for a mediocre score!! How often can he waste his talent like that….

Needs to show some consistency!! #WIvIND #Dhawan — Samay Turakhia (@samay_srt) August 11, 2019

“I think the spinners will come into play in the second half of the day. The nature of the pitch makes us bat first. When the series is compressed, you want to be focussed even more. We want to execute our skills in the middle. It doesn’t matter for us whether it is a two-match series or a three-match series.

“We are unchanged. We are backing Rishabh to bat at four and Shreyas Iyer will bat at five. Four and five are more like floating batting positions for us, according to the situation of the game anyone can bat anywhere. For me, the top 3 and probably 6 and 7 are specialist batting positions than 4 and 5. I think it has become a topic of debate for a long time. In ODIs and T20s, 4 and 5 are your flexible guys,” Kohli said after winning his fifth toss in a row.