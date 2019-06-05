ICC World Cup 2019: It was another failure for India opener Shikhar Dhawan as Team India started their chase. Chasing 228, Dhawan and Rohit were expected to see off the new ball without losing wickets and lay the platform for India skipper Virat Kohli to follow. But that did not happen as Dhawan was dismissed for eight off 12 balls. It was a back of a length delivery that forced an edge from Shikhar Dhawan which was easily caught by Quinton De Kock. India lost their first wicket with the score on 13 in the sixth over.

Here is how Dhawan faced the heat on Twitter:

Shikhar Dhawan is a tentative , classless batsman.

Never performs at bigger matches whenever u need him.He had under performed many many times .Still he is opening .

Why they keep selecting him ?

Are we short of talents in India ? @BCCI #BCCI #ICCWorldCup2019 #INDvSA — बाba बnarsi @baनारसी (@AnuragChoudhar1) June 5, 2019

How many more opportunities should shikhar dhawan be given? He fails when he is expected to stand up be counted for country. There are many more openers waiting to grab the slot. @BCCI . #SAvIND — Sweetguy (@Nobodynone77) June 5, 2019

Shikhar Dhawan is going to spoil India’ s chances. He looked really uncomfortable against a quality bowling attack. It’s better to try KL Rahul with Rohit and Jadeja drafted into the side. #INDvSA #ICCWC2019 — Sujan Salian (@sujansalian) June 5, 2019

Meanwhile, it was phenomenal bowling from Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal that helped India restrict South Africa to 227/9 in 50 overs.

“We wanted to bowl hard lengths with the new ball, Test match lengths and early wickets are always helpful for the team and we are happy we were able to do it. Not too much… It was a T20 competition and he was in my team but over here there was a lot of help (If he worked out QdK during his MI days),” said Bumrah at the mid-innings break.