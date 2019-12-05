Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan turns 34 today and the ‘Gabbar’ of team India was showered with birthday wishes on social media by teammates and fans alike making #HappyBirthdayShikhar the top trend on Twitter in India.

While many of Dhawan’s India teammates posted photos with the Delhi opener, a few posted videos, the stand out of which was Ishant Sharma, who shared a video of Dhawan and Sharma dancing to Punjabi tunes with Dhawan’s wife Ayesha joining in during their time with the Delhi Capitals together.

Dhawan also shares his birthday with India pacer Khaleel Ahmed. Dhawan thanked everyone for the wishes posting a video with Khaleel.

Here’s a the best of the birthday wishes for Dhawan by fans and teammates.

Happy Birthday Jatt Ji!! 🔥

Wishing you all the happiness. May god bless you with whatever you wish for. Keep shining champ! 🎂 🎈 @SDhawan25 pic.twitter.com/u8uqx6Ic9z — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) December 5, 2019

Thank you all for your birthday wishes! @imK_Ahmed13 and I are grateful for all the love. Khush raho doston ✌ pic.twitter.com/OvgTOG4QbY — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) December 5, 2019

Happy birthday bhaiya 🎂 God bless you #Gabbar 🤗 Get well soon 🕺 pic.twitter.com/H6jmYQ0lLa — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) December 5, 2019

Happy birthday brother @SDhawan25. May this birthday bring lots of happiness & success your way my gem. pic.twitter.com/wbnsVS3QFq — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) December 5, 2019