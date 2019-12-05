Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan turns 34 today and the ‘Gabbar’ of team India was showered with birthday wishes on social media by teammates and fans alike making #HappyBirthdayShikhar the top trend on Twitter in India.
While many of Dhawan’s India teammates posted photos with the Delhi opener, a few posted videos, the stand out of which was Ishant Sharma, who shared a video of Dhawan and Sharma dancing to Punjabi tunes with Dhawan’s wife Ayesha joining in during their time with the Delhi Capitals together.
Dhawan also shares his birthday with India pacer Khaleel Ahmed. Dhawan thanked everyone for the wishes posting a video with Khaleel.
Here’s a the best of the birthday wishes for Dhawan by fans and teammates.