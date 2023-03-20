Home

Sports

Shikhar Dhawan Turns Cop In Singham Style Ahead Of IPL 2023 | Watch Viral Video

Shikhar Dhawan Turns Cop In Singham Style Ahead Of IPL 2023 | Watch Viral Video

Shikhar Dhawan will be leading Punjab Kings in the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League.

Shikhar Dhawan is dressed as a police officer. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan turned into a cop in ‘Singham’ style in what looked like a promotional video just days before the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. However, it is not known whether the video is a part of IPL 2023 promotion.

In a video reel uploaded by Dhawan on Instagram, the southpaw was seen dressed in police uniform and played the role of a police personnel. He fought goons with the ‘Singham’ song running in the background. The goons were later seen surrendering to Dhawan.

You may like to read

“Aali Re Aali! Aata Tujhi Baari Aali! Coming Soon For Something New,” Dhawan captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial)

Meanwhile, Dhawan, who would be leading Punjab Kings in IPL 2023, has been training hard ahead of the grueling season. The last time the India opener played in national colours was against Bangladesh in the ODIs in December 2022. He scored 7, 8 and 3 in three games.

The 37-year-old is the second-highest run-getter in the history of IPL scoring 6244 runs in 206 games. He also has two centuries and 47 fifties to his name in IPL.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.